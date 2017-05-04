This mum gave up her party lifestyle and has become a martial arts world champion in just seven y...
A self-confessed party lover gave up nights out for martial arts training - and has become a world champion in just seven years. Mum Lindsey Edwards, 37, only started Muay Thai boxing just after she turned 30 and it has totally transformed her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC