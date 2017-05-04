Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos ful...

Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos full fight video replay from UFC on FOX 13

Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic will headline the UFC 211 pay-per-view event and get the chance to avenge his loss to former 265-pound titleholder Junior dos Santos a week from Saturday night inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. As with most major PPV events, the promotion has released a free fight video showcasing what each combatant brings to the cage.

