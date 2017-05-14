Stipe Miocic showed at UFC 211 how dominant he is in heavyweight division
Stipe Miocic showed at UFC 211 how dominant he is in heavyweight division Stipe Miocic's last defeat came against Junior dos Santos, a fighter he pulverized at UFC 211. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rfD1mr DALLAS - Stipe Miocic is one fight, or maybe one more huge, thunderous, bone-jarring punch away from making history as the Ultimate Fighting Championship's longest-reigning heavyweight champion.
