Soldotna woman, 75, earns black belt

Arlene Franke demonstrates a Tang Soo Do fight move on Cierra Brassfield during her black belt trial at the Soldotna Martial Arts dojo on Friday, April 28, 2017 near Soldotna, Alaska. Arlene Franke demonstrates a Tang Soo Do fight move on Cierra Brassfield during her black belt trial at the Soldotna Martial Arts dojo on Friday near Soldotna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.