Six of the best

Back with a cause: Gold medallist Shaharudin Jamaludin posing with third placed Kanabkaew Teerapat of Thailand at the Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. PETALING JAYA: Former Asian championship silver medallist Shaharudin Jamaludin is making a comeback to help karate achieve its six-gold target in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games from Aug 19-30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.