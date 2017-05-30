Singapore's rising MMA stars Amir Khan, Tiffany Teo extend winning streak
SINGAPORE: Local mixed martial arts standouts Amir Khan and Tiffany Teo both picked up homeground victories at One Championship's latest Singapore event on Friday . Khan, 22, ran roughshod over Indian national champion Rajinder Singh Meena in their lightweight bout for his fourth straight win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC