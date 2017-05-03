Shogun Rua wants to avenge 'sad' knockout loss to Ovince Saint Preux
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion, Mauricio Rua, is waiting for the promotion to deliver his next assignment after scratching and clawing his way back into the top five of the division . Instead, Rua wants to avenge his brutal knockout loss to Ovince Saint Preux, which took place at the UFC Fight Night 56 mixed martial arts event back in late 2014 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC