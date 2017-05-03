Shogun Rua wants to avenge 'sad' knockout loss to Ovince Saint Preux

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion, Mauricio Rua, is waiting for the promotion to deliver his next assignment after scratching and clawing his way back into the top five of the division . Instead, Rua wants to avenge his brutal knockout loss to Ovince Saint Preux, which took place at the UFC Fight Night 56 mixed martial arts event back in late 2014 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.