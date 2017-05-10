Scotland's Joanne Calderwood confirme...

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood confirmed on UFC Glasgow card as headline fight is announced

The 30-year-old from Irvine will face the unbeaten Cynthia Calvillo in front of a home crowd when the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the SSE Hydro on July 16. Calderwood's bout is the co-main event for the night, with a clash between welterweight contender Gunnar Nelson and Argentinian Santiago Ponzinibbio topping the bill. She is unbeaten in her home country, having collected a Fight of the Night win over Cortney Casey when the UFC debuted in Scotland two years ago.

