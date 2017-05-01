Rafael dos Anjos: 5 Defining Moments

No one foresaw his rise to power in the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight division. Rafael dos Anjos transformed himself from borderline-journeyman to pound-for-pound A-lister with a remarkable 11-fight run -- he went 10-1, losing only to Khabib Nurmagomedov -- from May 15, 2012 to Dec. 19, 2015.

