Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson: 5 Defining Moments

The sun has begun to set on Quinton Jackson 's mixed martial arts career, but the man they call "Rampage" remains one of the sport's best-known commodities. Jackson, who turns 39 on June 20, has enjoyed a stellar run during his 17-plus years in the MMA arena, winning titles in King of the Cage and the Ultimate Fighting Championship while starring in Pride Fighting Championships and Bellator MMA .

