Proud of successes we make in Azerbaijan's name: Aghayev

The victory at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku has become another glorious page in the life of the five-time world champion, the ten-time champion of Europe, the winner of the first Baku 2015 European Games and other competitions, famous karate fighter Rafael Aghayev. "Every victory is preceded by hard work, self-confidence and love for one's native land - this is the formula for success," said Aghayev, who was also the standard-bearer of Azerbaijan's team at the opening ceremony of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

