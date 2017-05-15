Proud of successes we make in Azerbai...

Proud of successes we make in Azerbaijan's name: Aghayev

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

The victory at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku has become another glorious page in the life of the five-time world champion, the ten-time champion of Europe, the winner of the first Baku 2015 European Games and other competitions, famous karate fighter Rafael Aghayev. "Every victory is preceded by hard work, self-confidence and love for one's native land - this is the formula for success," said Aghayev, who was also the standard-bearer of Azerbaijan's team at the opening ceremony of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC