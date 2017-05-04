Pic: 'Proud daddy' Conor McGregor reveals first photo of newborn son

Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight champion Conor McGregor is still smiling from ear-to-ear and filled with the type of joy that no amount of wins inside the Octagon can bring him after welcoming his first son into the world. Conor and longtime partner Dee Devlin welcomed Conor Jack McGregor Jr. - who weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.