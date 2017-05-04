Pic: 'Proud daddy' Conor McGregor rev...

Pic: 'Proud daddy' Conor McGregor reveals first photo of newborn son

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight champion Conor McGregor is still smiling from ear-to-ear and filled with the type of joy that no amount of wins inside the Octagon can bring him after welcoming his first son into the world. Conor and longtime partner Dee Devlin welcomed Conor Jack McGregor Jr. - who weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC