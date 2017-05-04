Pic: 'Proud daddy' Conor McGregor reveals first photo of newborn son
Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight champion Conor McGregor is still smiling from ear-to-ear and filled with the type of joy that no amount of wins inside the Octagon can bring him after welcoming his first son into the world. Conor and longtime partner Dee Devlin welcomed Conor Jack McGregor Jr. - who weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC