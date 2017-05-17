Orlando UFC fighter Ben Saunders won't talk trash - he just beats people
Ben Saunders, right, lands a kick to Kenny Robertson during their welterweight mixed martial arts bout during UFC Chicago on Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Chicago. Ben Saunders, right, lands a kick to Kenny Robertson during their welterweight mixed martial arts bout during UFC Chicago on Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC