ONE Championship: 'The Bandit' from Boracay ready for promotional debut
Singapore is in for a treat as one of the best welterweights in the Asia Pacific region has directed his career path to ONE Championship, which is widely considered as the mixed martial arts juggernaut of Asia. Swedish standout Zebaztian "The Bandit" Kadestam will make his promotional debut under the ONE Championship banner on the undercard of ONE: DYNASTY OF HEROES, which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on May 26, 2017.
