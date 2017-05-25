MMA star Iain Martell has a date on N...

MMA star Iain Martell has a date on Norwich fight night - as a pro boxer

Mixed martial arts fighter Iain Martell is to move into the world of professional boxing after being granted a licence by the British Boxing Board of Control. The 26-year-old from Norwich - a huge hit on the local MMA scene - will make his debut in his home city of Norwich in July.

