MMA star Iain Martell has a date on Norwich fight night - as a pro boxer
Mixed martial arts fighter Iain Martell is to move into the world of professional boxing after being granted a licence by the British Boxing Board of Control. The 26-year-old from Norwich - a huge hit on the local MMA scene - will make his debut in his home city of Norwich in July.
