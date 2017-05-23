MMA fight card coming to St. George ballpark in July
For the first time since opening gates in 2001, Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George will host mixed martial arts title fights as Premier Fighting Championship 24 brings the octagon to the diamond on Saturday, July 15 . Premier FC 24 will feature 30 fighters across 15 match-ups.
