MMA: David against Goliath? No, it's Askren versus Thani

SINGAPORE: After over a year of competitive inactivity in the mixed martial arts cage, ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren will be back in action at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 26. The American will put his undefeated record on the line against unbeaten contender Agilan Thani, who has competed three times since Askren's absence from competition. However, 32-year-old Askren is still the overwhelming favourite, with his decades of experience in wrestling.

