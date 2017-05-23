Midnight Mania! Jessica Andrade volunteers to fight Angela Magana on behalf of Cyborg

Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight, Andrade challenges Magana to a very unfair fight, Stipe gets floor time at the Cavs game with Machine Gun Kelly, a model/fighter explains how Muay Thai helped her, knockouts, sumo, and much more Angela Magana and Cris Cyborg got into it, and Cris Cyborg punched her in the face. Now, Cyborg is facing battery charges, and fighters are lining up on one side or the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.