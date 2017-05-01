Midnight Mania! Georges St-Pierre hints he may fight at Madison Square Garden 'in a few months'
Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight, we've got Georges St-Pierre hinting that he may be fighting at Madison Square Garden, Tony Ferguson the Super Saiyan, Jorge Masvidal blasting Michael Bisping, a 13 year old beating a 34 year old in mixed martial arts , knockouts, headlines from today, and much more! Big thanks @NYRangers for inviting me & Erik Owings @TheGarden for the game tonight! I could be fighting here in a few months... Can't wait! pic.twitter.com/xfP8tiQueU Georges St-Pierre has been unable to nail down a date for his dance with Michael Bisping yet, but while we are waiting on the "when," he gave a clue as to a possible "where."
