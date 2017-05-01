Members of ninja group Ashura show their martial art skills. Photo: AFP

Textbooks detailing covert techniques used by ninja - Japan's feudal mercenaries - and written pledges on their secret missions were passed down for generations at the home of a ninja descendant in western Japan, according to analysis of ancient documents found there. Experts in Japanese history say the documents discovered in 2000 in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, are valuable because they prove ninjutsu techniques employed by ninja involved in such missions as espionage, sabotage and assassination were handed down to the next generations in the western Japan city.

