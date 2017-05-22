Martial Arts: Life-changing journey continues with European glory for St Ives warrior Simon Forrest
Simon Forrest celebrates his title win with, on his left, trainers Parnpetch Rirom and Daniel McGowan, and on his right, fellow fighters Dan Howard and Sam Omogobe. A St Ives warrior is celebrating becoming a European champion in a martial art which he credits for turning his life around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hunts Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC