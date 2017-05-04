Martial Arts Center students pass big tests
Students at Tehachapi Martial Arts Center proved ready for tough tests. From left to right are Derek Demus, Joe Torres, Mark Oskay, Matthew Trigo, Kerstin Bassler, Maria Jadric, Carey Danielson, Logan Odneal, Jeff Berchtold, Ida Kostianis and Grandmaster Jadric.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC