MacPhee preparing for MMA title fight at Casino New Brunswick

Springhill's Jerico MacPhee will put his 6-0 mixed martial arts amateur record on the line when he fights Marc Hebert for the Elite 1 MMA lightweight amateur title June 10 at Casino New Brunswick. "He's a crafty guy on his feet, and he's actually fought a couple of guys I wanted to fight," said MacPhee.

