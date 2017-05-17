London slowly taking to Mixed Martial Arts' says the Croydon star on the verge of a world title
Daniel Crawford obtained the "biggest win" of his MMA career so far last Friday and three days later he celebrated his 24th birthday. Although Crawford is now on the verge of a world title shot, he believes that much of the Croydon community remain unsure of what MMA is.
