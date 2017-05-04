Knockout exponent Kai Kara-France doing all he can to make UFC Auckland dream come true
In a bid to be added to the card for next month's UFC event in his home town, though, Auckland fighter Kai Kara-France is ready and willing to prove he deserves it by notching yet another knockout to his resume. Kara-France is desperate to be the fourth Kiwi locked in for the second show the world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion has held in New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC