Karate master starts karate class for people with disabilities

A few months ago, Pat Wiegand was in search for a karate class for her adult son with Down syndrome, but failed to find one that would fit his needs. That is when Pat took matters into her own hands to find someone who would be willing to start a special kind of karate class.

