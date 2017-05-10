Joseph Benavidez injured, out of UFC ...

Joseph Benavidez injured, out of UFC Fight Night 110 against Ben Nguyen

After finally getting a fight following a five month layoff, Joseph Benavidez's return to action has been delayed a bit longer, as the top Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight contender has been forced out of UFC Fight Night 110. Benavidez was all set to face off against Ben Nguyen at the upcoming FOX Sports 1-televised event on June 10, 2017 from inside Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand before he suffered an undisclosed injury in training.

