Joanna Jedrzejczyk is baddest woman in UFC, but not for long
Joanna Jedrzejczyk is baddest woman in UFC, but not for long She faces Jessica Andrade in UFC 211 on Saturday, her fifth defense of strawweight title Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2pCPgsp MMAjunkie posed the question to fans: Who would win a super fight between bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk? Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to improve on her 7-0 record in UFC fights when she competes in UFC 211 in Dallas. LOS ANGELES - Joanna Jedrzejczyk's day job is rooted in violence, a necessity of being the Ultimate Fighting Championship's most dominant woman and the second longest-reigning title holder in the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC