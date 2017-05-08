Ivan captures gold at Indonesia meet

Kota Kinabalu: Ivan Charles captured gold in the South East Asia Karate Federation Karate Championship 2017 held in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia over the weekend. Ivan was among four Sabahans in the national team for the competition, and teammate Richal Mattan who is based in Bukit Jalil also contributed a bronze in the junior below 55kg category after his win over a Vietnamese opponent while Cairola Wong finished fourth in the women's kumite junior below 59kg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.