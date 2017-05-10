Iran's karate fighter Nasrin Dousti claims gold at Baku 2017
Dousti defeated Turkish representative Serap Ozcelik in the final match of the Women's Kumite -50kg at the Baku Sports Hall. Earlier in the day, Iranian shooters Narjes Ememgholi and Elaheh Ahmadi won two gold and silver medals in the Games.
