Iran votes in first presidential election since nuclear deal

Iranian Presi... . A supporter of the Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, right, holds his poster and the country's flag as his fiancee holds a poster of President Hassan Rouhani during a street campaign ahead the May 19 presidential... Hundreds of design drawings for some of Route 66's most memorable signs in Albuquerque and other spots along the road are now part of a special research collection at the University of New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.