I want to do it again, says bruised Mia Kang after first muay thai victory

I want to do it again, says a beaten and bruised Mia Kang after the swimsuit model wins her first muay Thai fight Back in New York after a win in her muay Thai debut, the model is now eyeing a second bout Hong Kong model-turned-muay Thai fighter Mia Kang touched down in New York overnight but was still flying high after her professional debut - and knockout victory - at the weekend. "The first thing I said was 'I want to do it again'," said Kang, speaking publically about the fight for the first time.

