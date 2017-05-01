How tai chi came to be: from hired killers to performance art
A tai chi master's defeat by a mixed martial arts fighter last week has renewed debate over whether traditional Chinese martial arts is practical in real combat. The tai chi master, Wei Lei, took a pounding at the hands of MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong when they faced off publicly in Chengdu, Sichuan province, last Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC