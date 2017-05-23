Hong Kong model Mia Kang signs with leading mixed martial arts promoter

Mia goes MMA: Hong Kong model Kang signs with leading mixed martial arts promoter as she aims to join fighting ranks after debut win After a win in her martial arts debut, the model-turned-fighter looks to continue her success by signing on with First Round management Hong Kong model Mia Kang has had a taste of life as a professional muay thai fighter. Now Kang has her sights set on the most popular combat sport there is - mixed martial arts.

