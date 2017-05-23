Hong Kong model Mia Kang signs with l...

Hong Kong model Mia Kang signs with leading mixed martial arts promoter

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Mia goes MMA: Hong Kong model Kang signs with leading mixed martial arts promoter as she aims to join fighting ranks after debut win After a win in her martial arts debut, the model-turned-fighter looks to continue her success by signing on with First Round management Hong Kong model Mia Kang has had a taste of life as a professional muay thai fighter. Now Kang has her sights set on the most popular combat sport there is - mixed martial arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC