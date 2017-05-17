Hometown fighter up for the challenge

Rick Bitz, seen here at Now and Zen Martial Arts Tuesday, is training for the Fight Night 3 mixed martial arts card at Canalta Centre June 10. For the first time in nearly four years, a Medicine Hat fighter will step in to the octagon with a home crowd behind him. Rick Bitz, a 35-year-old former oil and gas worker who's now training to be a firefighter, is part of the Fight Night 3 card at Canalta Centre June 10. He's untested in mixed martial arts but will debut as a pro against 1-2 Randy Mahon from Grande Prairie.

