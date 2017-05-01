Gone in 10 seconds - " Chinese MMA fighter wipes floor with - thunder-style' tai chi master

HONG KONG: A tai chi master's 10-second pounding at the hands of a mixed martial arts fighter in western China last week has set off a debate over the virtues of traditional versus modern fighting techniques. MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong wiped the floor with tai chi master Wei Lei when they faced off in front of a big crowd in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Thursday, according to a video posted online.

