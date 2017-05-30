Georges St-Pierre is going to handpick his next opponent - and it won't be Robbie Lawler

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was expected to make his mixed martial arts return at middleweight, battling Michael Bisping for the "The Count's" 185-pound title. Now "Rush" is stuck without a date to the big dance, but rest assured he won't be targeting a 170-pound slugfest opposite Robbie Lawler, who already told the French-Canadian to stay retired.

