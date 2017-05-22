Free fight! Watch Max Holloway strangle Cub Swanson at UFC on FOX 15
Ultimate Fighting Championship will send top-ranked featherweight contender Max Holloway into the UFC 212 pay-per-view main event against reigning featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo on Sat., June 3, 2017 inside HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. But even though "Blessed" has been perfect in recent years - to the tune of 10 straight wins -- there was a time when mixed martial arts fans were unsure how well the Hawaiian would hold up against a top-10 opponent, so the promotion gave him longtime veteran Cub Swanson.
