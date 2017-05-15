Free fight! Watch Alexander Gustafsson ruin Jimi Manuwa at UFC London
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight No. 1 contender, Alexander Gustafsson, will return to the Octagon a week from Sunday night for the UFC Fight Night 109 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1, taking place inside Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC