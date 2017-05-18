Floyd who? Georges St-Pierre vs Conor...

Floyd who? Georges St-Pierre vs Conor McGregor would be the greatest fight in UFC history

15 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

That's because Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Conor McGregor could have the greatest fight of his mixed martial arts career if he instead battled former 170-pound kingpin Georges St-Pierre. "I think he should fight Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping, and I'll tell you why: Michael Bisping will give him a two-title championship, and if he fights McGregor, it'll be the greatest fight in UFC history.

Chicago, IL

