Floyd who? Georges St-Pierre vs Conor McGregor would be the greatest fight in UFC history
That's because Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Conor McGregor could have the greatest fight of his mixed martial arts career if he instead battled former 170-pound kingpin Georges St-Pierre. "I think he should fight Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping, and I'll tell you why: Michael Bisping will give him a two-title championship, and if he fights McGregor, it'll be the greatest fight in UFC history.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
