Fighting Words: The return of Perth's $6 million man
Perth's $6 million man Glen Austin will return to the ring at Metro City on Friday night to vie for Dragon Fire Boxing's Nitro cruiserweight title. Standing in his way in the main event of Thunderdome XX will be Jeremy "The Anvil" Allan, a veteran with seven times more professional boxing bouts than Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC