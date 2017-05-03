Fighting Words: The return of Perth's...

Fighting Words: The return of Perth's $6 million man

Perth's $6 million man Glen Austin will return to the ring at Metro City on Friday night to vie for Dragon Fire Boxing's Nitro cruiserweight title. Standing in his way in the main event of Thunderdome XX will be Jeremy "The Anvil" Allan, a veteran with seven times more professional boxing bouts than Austin.

