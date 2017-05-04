Feature: Bad blood leading to throwback MMA in China?
Last week a mixed martial artist took on a Tai Chi master in a crowded gym in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. But for the modern rash guard and the preponderance of smart phones that ringed the jigsawed mat room, you might have mistaken the contest for a Gracie Challenge or Vale Tudo bout; much like what signaled the dawning of mixed martial arts and eventually the UFC.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
