Featherweight contender tournament set for GLORY 43 in New York

The world's premier kickboxing league today announced nearly-complete fight cards for GLORY 43 New York and GLORY 43 SuperFight Series, including four top-ranked featherweight contenders battling for divisional supremacy in a one-night tournament. The Theater at Madison Square Garden - located inside The World's Most Famous Arena - hosts GLORY 43 New York and GLORY 43 SuperFight Series on Friday, July 14. Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts crossover star Giga Chikadze , currently ranked No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.