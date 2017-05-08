Eddie Alvarez will knockout Dustin Poirier, get Nate Diaz off his bicycle

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is gearing up for his Dustin Poirier fight at the upcoming UFC 211: "Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2" pay-per-view event this Saturday night inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Alvarez knows he's one or two big wins away from another crack at the 155-pound crown; however, it might be difficult to convince the fair-weather mixed martial arts community he's the man with the master plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.