EA Sports UFC 3 release date: Latest MMA video game drops early 2018

Ultimate Fighting Championship and Electronic Arts will once again join forces to bring mixed martial arts to video game consoles, as EA Sports UFC 3 is tentatively scheduled for release in early 2018. As the number would suggest, EA Sports UFC 3 would mark the third entry into the franchise, which began under THQ , and the first for UFC after being acquired by WME It will be interesting to see who makes the cover of EA Sports UFC 3, especially since volume two was split between Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor, who both went on to lose by the " EA Curse ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.