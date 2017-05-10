EA Sports UFC 3 release date: Latest ...

EA Sports UFC 3 release date: Latest MMA video game drops early 2018

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship and Electronic Arts will once again join forces to bring mixed martial arts to video game consoles, as EA Sports UFC 3 is tentatively scheduled for release in early 2018. As the number would suggest, EA Sports UFC 3 would mark the third entry into the franchise, which began under THQ , and the first for UFC after being acquired by WME It will be interesting to see who makes the cover of EA Sports UFC 3, especially since volume two was split between Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor, who both went on to lose by the " EA Curse ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC