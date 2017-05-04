Devizes Budo Club celebrates its 60th...

Devizes Budo Club celebrates its 60th anniversary

WHAT started out as a couple of friends reading a judo book and trying out a few throwing moves in their back garden has gone on to become the highly respected Devizes Budo Club. The club formed in 1957 and used a community centre on The Green as their base.

