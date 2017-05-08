Despite Career Filled with Taxing Fights, Junior dos Santos Believes He's Still on Top of His Game

In recent bouts, Junior dos Santos has engaged in the type of battles that can take years off a mixed martial arts career. Since 2012, dos Santos has notably suffered a pair of brutal drawn-out losses to Cain Velasquez , been knocked out by Alistair Overeem and defeated current champion Stipe Miocic in a five-round affair that left his face swollen, bloodied and bruised.

