Derrick Lewis: The no-nonsense knockout artist ready to spoil Mark Hunt's UFC homecoming party
When the UFC returns to New Zealand next month it will bring together two of the heaviest hitters in mixed martial arts. But the similarities between Kiwi Mark Hunt and his opponent in the main event, Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewis, extend way beyond the octagon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC