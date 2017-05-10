Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones title fight set for UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim

The much-anticipated rematch between current Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and ex-division king, Jon Jones, has been booked to go down at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif., as announced during today's UFC Summer Kickoff press conference . The two were set to run it back at UFC 200 last year, but the bout was scrapped at the 11th hour after Jones was notified of a failed drug test by United States Anti-Doping Agency .

