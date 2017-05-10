Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones title fig...

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones title fight set for UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

The much-anticipated rematch between current Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and ex-division king, Jon Jones, has been booked to go down at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif., as announced during today's UFC Summer Kickoff press conference . The two were set to run it back at UFC 200 last year, but the bout was scrapped at the 11th hour after Jones was notified of a failed drug test by United States Anti-Doping Agency .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC