Dana White to Host New Live Fight Series on UFC Fight Pass

UFC on Friday announced a new, live, and exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS show titled: Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series , set to launch Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The new weekly series will feature five live fights in each episode, showcasing up-and-coming talent, as well as athletes striving to revive their professional mixed martial arts careers.

